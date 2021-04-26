The goal? To complete 18 holes at eighteen different UAE golf clubs in one day…

Two Dubai-based businessmen will attempt to traverse 18 signature holes at 18 different UAE golf clubs in a single day as part of the first-ever ‘18 on Eighteen’ – a unique nationwide golf challenge designed to raise money and awareness for families affected by cancer.

Simon Mellor, the Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, whose wife Paula was diagnosed with Leukemia in March last year, and Edward (Ted) Bloom, the Director of Dubai World Trade Centre’s DXB Live, plan to navigate five Emirates to complete the epic par 72 challenge on Monday, May 3.

(Above: Simon Mellor and Ted Bloom aim to tackle 18 holes across 18 UAE golf courses in one day.)

The pair will start their mammoth quest under floodlights on the 5th hole at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Khaimah, before moving on to Sharjah Golf Club, Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman, a dozen courses in Dubai and, finally, a trio courses in Abu Dhabi.

(Above: The challenge begins at Al Hamra Golf Club hole 5.)

While the pair compete between themselves, Mellor and Bloom will also host two guest players on each of the 18 individual holes they tackle and compete against sponsor teams playing full rounds at each of the 18 courses they visit. Based on a Texas Scramble format, the overall winners of the sponsor line-up will claim the inaugural “Friend of Cancer Patients Challenge Trophy” at a presentation dinner later in May.

How you could win the ultimate prize in UAE golf

In addition to the duo’s awareness-raising swing across the Emirates, the generosity of the UAE’s golf course operators, including Troon Golf, Dubai Golf and various independent courses management companies, as well as the region’s wider golfing fraternity, has led to Mellor and Bloom creating what they dub the “ultimate prize in UAE golf’ for members of the public to win.

Anyone who correctly guesses what the pair score alongside the two playing partners on each hole will go into a prize draw. One lucky winner will then take away the ultimate prize, which includes a set of custom fitted clubs, coaching lessons for a year, access to hospitality at the three leading professional events, plus a round of golf with three friends at each of the 18 courses.

Members of the public entering the ‘Ultimate Prize in UAE Golf’ competition are asked to donate a minimum Dhs100 to the nominated charity when posting their guess on the event’s Facebook page, with all donations routed directly to focp.ae.

To make a donation to Friends of Cancer Patients via 18 on Eighteen, please visit focp.ae/donate-programs