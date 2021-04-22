There’s Sci-Fi, horror, drama and something for the whole family, too…

The cinema is a great spot to hit over the weekend or something to fill your evening with after work. And if you want to know what’s going on at the cinema, check out our handy movie guide below.

Voyagers

With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. When they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures. As life on the ship descends into chaos, they soon become consumed by fear, lust and an insatiable hunger for power.

Starring: Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp

Genre: Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Shrine