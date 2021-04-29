Love a good horror flick? You have to head to the cinema this week…

The cinema is a great spot to hit over the weekend or something to fill your evening with after work. And if you want to know what’s going on at the cinema, check out our handy movie guide below.

Awoken

When nothing can be done for a Fatal Familial Insomnia patient at the hospital, a med student has her brother moved to a secret facility in the basement for alternative treatment. Is it demonic possession?

Starring: Erik Thomson, Sara West, Benson Jack Anthony

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (15+)

Tickets: Book now

The Unfamiliar

A British Army doctor comes home from war believing herself to have PTSD, but soon discovers that there is a more daunting malevolence at work, making the life that she previously knew unfamiliar.

Starring: Jemima West, Christopher Dane, Rebecca Hanssen

Genre: Horror, Thriller (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Minari

A Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home.

Starring: Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Alan S. Kim

Genre: Drama (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

Images: stills