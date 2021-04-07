New films to watch in cinemas this week: April 8 to 14
Mortal Kombat is out in cinemas this week! So, get over (t)here now!
If you’re heading to the cinema this week, we’ve got great news for you as there are plenty of movies packed with drama to watch.
**Check out your VOX showtimes and book here now*
Mortal Kombat
MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.
Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy (PG15)
Tickets: Book now
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Starring: Maggie Grace, Jeremy Irons, Diane Keaton, Andrew Bachelor
Genre: Comedy, Romance (TBC)
Tickets: Book now
Wasp Network
Based on a true story – Wasp Network tells the story of five Cuban political prisoners who had been imprisoned by the United States since the late 1990s on charges of espionage and murder.
Starring: Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Gael Garcia Bernal
Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller (PG15)
Tickets: Book now
The Crime Boss
Low-level criminals Kyle and Swin have never met the Arkansas drug kingpin who rules their lives, but a series of mistakes puts them on a deadly collision course straight to him.
Starring: John Malkovich, Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama (15+)
Tickets: Book now
Kung Fu Mulan
Starring: Danny Fehsenfeld, Vivian Lu
Genre: Animation (PG)
Tickets: Book now
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
Boonie bears and bald Qiang were accidentally zoomed out by the shrink flashlight invented by himself. They had to start an adventure to zoom themselves in and smash pollution to rescue the ecosystem.
Starring: Gene Hobbs III, Joseph S. Lambert, Siobhan Lumsden
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)
Tickets: Book now
Images: stills