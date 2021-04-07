Mortal Kombat is out in cinemas this week! So, get over (t)here now!

Mortal Kombat

MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth’s greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy (PG15)

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

A multi-story romantic comedy about the people who work on weddings to create the perfect day for a loving couple – while their own relationships are outlandish, odd, crazy and far from perfect.

Starring: Maggie Grace, Jeremy Irons, Diane Keaton, Andrew Bachelor

Genre: Comedy, Romance (TBC)

Wasp Network

Based on a true story – Wasp Network tells the story of five Cuban political prisoners who had been imprisoned by the United States since the late 1990s on charges of espionage and murder.

Starring: Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Gael Garcia Bernal

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller (PG15)

The Crime Boss

Low-level criminals Kyle and Swin have never met the Arkansas drug kingpin who rules their lives, but a series of mistakes puts them on a deadly collision course straight to him.

Starring: John Malkovich, Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama (15+)

Kung Fu Mulan

