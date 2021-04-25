Sponsored: Including the buffet iftar at Grills@Chill’O for just Dhs195…

The collection of Holy Month offers available at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche is worth getting excited about.

From authentic Arabian grills, to rejuvenating Ramadan stays (starting at just Dhs399), and picturesque suhoor spots – Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche is lighting up this Holy Month in the capital.

Breaking the fast

Grills@Chill’O will be serving up their signature poolside grills for a memorable iftar experience this Ramadan. In addition to the flame-cooked fare, the sunset culinary collective also includes a range of delicate hot and cold mezzeh, juicy shawarma, classic kunafa, fragrant lamb ouzi, Arabian sweets, and Jordanian mansaf. This laidback iftar experience takes place on the terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf, is served from sunset to 9pm daily and costs just Dhs195 (kids Dhs90).

For those that prefer breaking their fast in the haven of their own home, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche has you covered. You can order their takeaway iftar collection with just 24 hours notice, a banquet in a box that comes with starters, sambusaks, mixed grills, chicken biryani, baklawa and more. The couple’s box is Dhs225, there’s a Dhs425 box for four people, and a Dhs750 option for friends and family groups of eight. Conveniently, you can actually order this iftar-at-home via Zomato, who’ll deliver it straight to your door.

Panoramic suhour

Between 9pm and 3am, a grand collection of regional a la carte suhour favourites will be available to order at Grills@Chill’O. In addition to the refined dining, there’s also a catalogue of sisha flavours to sample, and those same breezy, eighth floor, oceanic views.

Ramadan Raffles

Book in for iftar or suhour at Grills@Chill’O for a chance to enter a grand prize draw. Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche will give away four seperate staycation packages throughout the Holy Months and prizes of iftars and suhours daily.

Stay a little longer

Life’s a whole lot easier when you take it at a relaxed pace, and from just Dhs399, you can wind down in style with a Ramadan staycation at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. The package includes a stay in one of the beautifully appointed art deco rooms, either iftar or suhour, and 25 per cent off spa treatments and other dining.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi Corniche. tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Images: Provided