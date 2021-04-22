Parka brings minimalist aesthetic to the community of Town Square Dubai…

There’s a brand new coffee shop in town and if you like your coffee with a side of interior design genius, then you might want to check it out. The beautifully minimalist space has a calming ambience, which makes it ideal for catching up with friends or refuelling for the rest of the day.

Parka can be found in Town Square Dubai, a residential neighbourhood surrounding a large green park, where you’ll also find the popular cafe, Caya. The cosy spot has a few outdoor tables and plenty of seating inside.

You’ll find a range of coffees on offer, including hot and cold brews like chemex, v60 and Ethiopian cold brew, with alternative milk options for those who prefer them. There’s also a selection of indulgent pastries and homemade muffins, tarts and croissants, as well as a range of sandwiches.

“With Parka, we wanted to create a space where coffee lovers with a passion for different roasts are able to meet and enjoy a space that allows them to relax, sip and connect. Each element we added to the venue is aimed to amplify the serene experience of our guests”, said Tyrone Reid, CEO of Alabbar Enterprises.

“From minimalistic design elements to a curated menu selection, we have carefully thought about each and every detail in order for an elevated discovery at Parka” he added.

Not content with attracting Dubai’s coffee lovers, Parka also has plans to open in the capital, although we’re not sure yet exactly where they’re planning to launch the second branch.

Parka, Town Square Dubai, daily 7.30am to 11pm. @parkacoffee