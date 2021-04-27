Join the lifestyle and wellness programme from Dhs325 per month…

Stay active all year round with a handy unlimited membership covering four top Dubai lifestyle destinations. Enjoy daily access to the pools, beaches and gyms across Fairmont The Palm, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Riva Beach Club and the soon to open Th8 Palm.

ReConnect is the all new programme offering a range of recreational including state-of-the-art gyms and fitness, aqua or yoga classes, personal training, spa treatments and more. You’ll also be able to enjoy discounts at restaurants across the participating hotels for you, your family and your friends.

The programme offers four different package options, catering to the individual needs and budgets of each member.

Silver offers access to the gyms at each property, and a discounted rate to the majority of the pools available, plus money off at the Fairmont The Palm Spa. The price starts from Dhs600 monthly, Dhs2,500 for six months or Dhs3,900 for 12 months.

If you opt for the Gold package you’ll get unlimited access to all of the facilities, plus 20 per cent off dining at Fairmont The Palm and Th8 Palm, 30 per cent off dining at Riva Beach Club and 25 per cent off at Movenpick JLT’s restaurants. Gold is priced at Dhs1,000 monthly, Dhs3,200 for six months or Dhs5,200 for 12 months.

Next up is Platinum, which offers the same as the Gold package, but better dining benefits and five free personal training sessions and five free fitness classes per year. You’ll also get four vouchers for free massages to use throughout the year. Platinum is priced at Dhs3,400 for six months and Dhs5,900 for the year.

The final package – if you’re really looking to splurge – is priced at Dhs15,000 for the year. It comes with vouchers for training, the spa, perks from Accor Global, special rates with all the associated partners, discounted dining for up to 20 guests and more.

reconnectprogramme.com