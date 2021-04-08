While most come to refresh after 18-holes, the legendary Links and views give Hickory’s some considerable game…

Golfers are probably already familiar with Hickory’s. The terrace of the Yas Links Abu Dhabi clubhouse restaurant is as well-known for the impressive Mangrove-facing sunsets as the course is for being golf’s ultimate test in the capital. While some retire to Hickory’s for a cool drink after 18-holes, we’ve come to tee-off a Friday brunch.

Though the temperatures are rising, we opt for a table on the terrace overlooking iconic Yas Island landmarks and lush green mangroves dotting the coastline. It’s easy to become a bit awe-struck by the scenery. So easy, in fact, you might forget you’re there to dine. Fortunately, Hickory’s attentive terrace staff will remind you.

Once seated, they’re quick to take a drink order since the terrace’s usual suspects are there for an après golf refreshment. The Friday brunch is another story altogether. The server, our caddy for the afternoon, informs us of our package options, explains ‘the course’ layout and points us in the direction of the buffet, which slices off to the right on the interior of the clubhouse.

After that, we must confess, we feel a little left on our own.

The buffet tables brim with standard international buffet fare. Roasted beef, potatoes, and vegetables beckon the Euro set, the aroma of a pleasant selection of Indian cuisine entice lovers of spice, and the line culminates in a medley of standard salads. It’s all fine, but we do catch ourselves looking onto the à la carte plates delivered to those around us with some food envy.

What we genuinely did find exceptional, was the mocktail and smoothie selection, the dessert assortment, and the kid-centric dining selections set up just for little ones. And of course, with options from just Dhs120 — the outstanding value of it all.

Though we dined as a party of adults, we can easily imagine this being an inviting Friday brunch for a young family caught in the epic struggle of chasing kids on the expansive lawn and attempting to get some greens in them whilst simultaneously trying to snatch a moment for themselves to take in the lovely views.

The Verdict

The Friday Brunch at Hickory’s is great value and particularly suited to families with young children. While the food may not knock your golf socks off, the terrace’s stunning views and chill vibe will. B-

Fridays from 12-3pm. Dhs120 Food only, Dhs199 Brunch & house beverages for two hours, Dhs299 Brunch & house beverages for three hours (prices include taxes). Hickory’s, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Yas Island. For reservations, call 02 404 3077 or email events.ylad@aldargolf.com

Words: Liz Totton

Images: Provided