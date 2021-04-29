Sponsored: Leave all your worries behind…

There is really no place like the Maldives. From its crystal blue waters to pristine sandy beaches and lush green forestry, it’s something straight out of a picture book. What if we told you that you could get 35 per cent off a stay at a stunning Maldivian resort?

Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives can be found just a short four hour flight from Dubai and a 40-minute seaplane flight from Velana International airport. Whether you’re visiting for Eid Al Fitr or are just planning a summer vacation, it’s the perfect spot.

There’s so much to do on this beautiful island from soaking up the sunshine at the Latitude 5.5 pool to getting out into the ocean with a range of water sports, from kayaking to jet skiing. Of course, diving and snorkeling is a must, and you’re likely to see a range of marine life such as sea turtles black tip reef sharks, octopus, lobsters, rays, needle fish and box fish.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not just any old hotel rooms, this resort offers the very best of villa accommodation like you’ve never experienced before. Opt for the Overwater Pool Villa, Beach Pool Suites or Beach Spa Pool Residences, all of which come with their own private plunge pool and direct access to the beach.

If you weren’t already relaxed enough, head to the Sun Spa by Healing Earth for a tranquil massage in either an overwater or jungle treatment room. There’s also the opportunity to use the gym or do yoga, for those who want to keep up with their fitness.

The resort is perfect for both couples and families looking for a dreamy escape. In between trying out the restaurants, you could book a beautiful private dinner on the beach, or head out on one of the many boat excursions to spot dolphins.

Avail a discount of up to 35 per cent off stays at Mӧvenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives until September 30, 2021, plus you’ll get a complimentary villa upgrade. Prices start from USD765 (around Dhs2811)++ per villa per night for two people on Full Board and USD605 (around Dhs2811)++ per villa per night for two people on Breakfast.

Step into paradise…

Avail the amazing offer here.

Find out more about the stunning hotel here.

Images: Provided