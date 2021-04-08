Show us your buns: Unique, new and limited edition burgers to try in Dubai
Burgs for days…
The city’s burger scene continues to go from strength to strength, and there are plenty of unique, new and limited edition burgers to try in Dubai.
From burgers that’s replaced the buns with waffles to a limited edition fish burger and much more, here are few burgers you need to try.
Unique: Waffle waffle at High Joint
Burger fans have undoubtedly heard of High Joint and the restaurant has cars lining outside waiting for their food. The cool burger restaurant is known for its unique burgers and here’s one of them you need to try. The waffle waffle burger replaces the buns with homemade potato waffles and nestled in between is a fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and ranch. And it’s topped off with maple syrup. Yum!
This unique creation is located at the restaurant’s new location in Al Khawaneej, but you’ll need a token to reserve your spot.
High Joint, Al Khawaneej, Dubai, token needed to reserve. open Mon to Sat. @high.joint
Limited edition: The Fish Burger at 3fils
What’s On Award winner of Highly Commended Asian Restaurant, 3Fils Restaurant has introduced a fish burger for the seafood fans in Dubai. The 150gram piece of tender Atlantic Cod is twice battered and slathered in a homemade Asian tartare sauce and house-pickled onions in a toasted brioche bun. All yours for Dhs75 but you got to be quick as it’s only available while stocks last.
3 Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, daily 12pm to 11.30pm, walk-in only. Tel: (04) 333 4003. 3fils.com
Limited edition: Godzilla Angus Thickburger and Kong Chicken Sandwich at Hardee’s
Hardee’s has teamed up with Warner Bros. to create these two bad boys which have been inspired by Godzilla vs Kong. The Godzilla Angus Thickburger for Dhs40 includes a whopping three monster-sized 100 per cent all-Angus beef patties, topped with 3 slices of American cheese and mayo, and served inside a brioche-style bun.
The Kong Chicken Sandwich for Dhs30 is just as mightly but with three mighty 100 per cent whole muscle Santa Fe all-chicken fillets nestled between 3 slices of Swiss cheese, topped with fresh tomato, iceberg lettuce and Santa Fe sauce, all tucked in between the brioche-style bun.
Word of advice: Don’t plan on checking out the movie right after this meal, because all you’ll want to do is go to bed. Both burgers are limited-editions and will only be available until April 12.
Hardee’s, available across all branches in the UAE, only available until April 12. @hardeesuae
New: The (new) Nashville at Good Burger Dubai
The tasty buttermilk fried chicken sandwich has been kicked up a notch at Good Burger located at award-winning Maiz Tacos. Tender chicken with a crispy outer coating is dipped in a hot spice rub and topped off with a custom spice blend. Talk about hot! It is served on a potato bun with the Good Burger sauce, pickles and shredded butter lettuce for Dhs38.
Maiz Tacos, Lakeshore Building, Cluster Y, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai. Tel: (04) 514 4712. @maiztacos
New: The thunderbird and The diablo burger at Eggspectation
Eggspectation has just launched two brand new burgers that are available at City Walk and JBR. Chicken lovers say hello to their first-ever Chicken Burger, The Thunderbird (pictured above) for Dhs71 which is a ground chicken breast burger grilled and served on an artisanal brioche bun. It comes with in-house chipotle aioli sauce, lettuce, onion, avocado, Pico de Gallo, your choice of beef or turkey bacon and pepper-jack cheese.
The second is The Diablo Burger for Dhs78 – a ground sirloin beef burger grilled to perfection with in-house chipotle aioli sauce, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, roasted jalapeno peppers, caramelized onion, your choice of beef or turkey bacon and pepper-jack cheese.
Eggspectation, The Beach JBR, open daily 7am to 9pm weekdays and up to 10pm weekends, Tel:(0)4 430 7252. City Walk Dubai, open daily 7am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 240 6877. @eggspectationuae