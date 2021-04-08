Show us your buns: Unique, new and limited edition burgers to try in Dubai

Burgs for days…

The city’s burger scene continues to go from strength to strength, and there are plenty of unique, new and limited edition burgers to try in Dubai.

From burgers that’s replaced the buns with waffles to a limited edition fish burger and much more, here are few burgers you need to try.

Unique: Waffle waffle at High Joint

Burger fans have undoubtedly heard of High Joint and the restaurant has cars lining outside waiting for their food. The cool burger restaurant is known for its unique burgers and here’s one of them you need to try. The waffle waffle burger replaces the buns with homemade potato waffles and nestled in between is a fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and ranch. And it’s topped off with maple syrup. Yum!

This unique creation is located at the restaurant’s new location in Al Khawaneej, but you’ll need a token to reserve your spot.

High Joint, Al Khawaneej, Dubai, token needed to reserve. open Mon to Sat. @high.joint

Limited edition: The Fish Burger at 3fils

What’s On Award winner of Highly Commended Asian Restaurant, 3Fils Restaurant has introduced a fish burger for the seafood fans in Dubai. The 150gram piece of tender Atlantic Cod is twice battered and slathered in a homemade Asian tartare sauce and house-pickled onions in a toasted brioche bun. All yours for Dhs75 but you got to be quick as it’s only available while stocks last.