Social by Heinz Beck has launched a new Saturday lunch…

Experience the joy of Grandmother’s home cooking in Dubai at Social by Heinz Beck. The Palm Jumeirah restaurant has launched a new weekly lunch menu, called Sociale, which runs every Saturday afternoon.

Executive chef Francesco was inspired by the nostalgia of his grandmother’s home cooked meals, when curating the new dishes. He said: “Every Sunday we would gather as a family and eat together. In Italy we call it ‘pranzo della domenica’. It’s something that I hold very dear and I want to bring this tradition into our dining room. The focus will be on quality and simplicity but of course we will add the special touches that Social by Heinz Beck is known for.”

Dishes include abundant platters of wagyu charcuterie, fried calamari and burrata with cherry tomatoes to start. The next course includes seafood risotto and beef cheek tortellini. Save room for the mains though, as there’s a choice of sea bass fillet with spring vegetables or veal cotoletta ‘alla Milanese’.

Sweet treats such as cannoli Siciliani, pistachio profiteroles and baba with strawberry and lemon cream will be shared among the table. There are two drinks packages available, you can dine with non alcoholic drinks for Dhs350 0r house beverages for Dhs550.

Social by Heinz Beck has recently been reimagined to offer a more informal approach to dining. The restaurant has a stunning alfresco terrace which offers panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai Marina skyline.

Sociale, Social by Heinz Beck, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs550 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. waldorfastoria3.hilton.com