Ramadan is just around the corner (it’s predicted to start on Monday, April 12, 2021). The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking or smoking between sunrise and sunset.

Iftar occurs after sunset when the daily fast is broken. If you’re looking for somewhere amazing to do it, check out Olea the cool Levantine restaurant at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates. It will have a three-day rotating menu for Iftar with a lavish buffet, live cooking and BBQ stations.

The restaurant boasts a beautiful outdoor terrace area for you to enjoy the last of Dubai’s cooler weather before that summer heat really sets in. The relaxing terrace has plenty of leafy trees creating a calm oasis.

Start off the evening by selecting dates, which traditionally break the fast, from the date-tree display, as well as sipping on fresh juices. Following that, there will be soups, plus hot and cold appetizers from international cuisines.

Mains will again take influences from countries around the world with a particular focus on Levantine cuisine. There will be traditional favourites, modern options and even an Indian corner.

Authentic Arabic desserts and pastries will round things off. Olea’s Iftar is priced at Dhs250 per person. If you book for a large group of 10 to 25 people, it’s priced at Dhs225 per person, or if you book for a group of 26 to 50 people, it’s Dhs200.

Children aged between 6 to 12 years old eat for half price. Social distancing will of course be observed as per government guidelines.

Olea Restaurant, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, sunset until 9pm, from Dhs220. Tel: (0)4 409 5999. kempinski.com

