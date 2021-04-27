Sponsored: Amp up your overnight stay with lunch or dinner included…

When you’re in your daily life routine, the weeks can often fly by and you might end up feeling a little burned out. Shake it up and escape the hustle and bustle of city life by booking a staycation at luxe hotel W Dubai – The Palm.

This modern and seriously striking hotel is offering up a fabulous half-board staycation package. As well as a great night’s stay, you’ll get breakfast and lunch or dinner as part of the package. Lunch options include the vibrant food on stage venue LIV or WET Deck and for dinner guests can choose LIV or receive a Dhs150 credit per person for Torno Subito or Akira Back.

With the ‘Eat. Play. Stay’ offer, you’ll do just that, with plenty of time for relaxing and holidaying at your leisure. Breakfast will take place at all-day venue LIV, and there’s lots of light and fresh breakfast options to start your day right.

W Dubai – The Palm has an amazing pool area, with WET Deck, the large pool on the higher level of the hotel and the WET pools a level down. If you choose to have lunch with the staycation package, you can order a main and a dessert from the a la carte menu here.

If you choose to have dinner with the staycation package, you’ll get Dhs150 credit to use on your final food bill at beautiful Italian restaurant Torno Subito or at Akira Back, the super-popular Japanese restaurant helmed by the chef of the same name.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. Marriott.com

Images: Provided