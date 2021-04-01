The Regional Artist Spotlight initiative is all about championing regional music talent…

After the successful launch of Regional Artist Spotlight in March, the platform moves its focus to a new featured artist for April. Abu Dhabi- born Somalian rapper Freek hands the spotlight over to Saudi A-Pop artist Molham.

Unapologetically himself, Molham is on a mission to take Arabic music global. His flow, witty punchlines, pop culture references, and English-Arabic wordplay have made him one of the most exciting talents coming out of the Arab world. A born performer who isn’t afraid to tell it how it is, Molham is the kind of guy your brother looks up to, your sister’s into, and your mother would like to have over for dinner…

One to watch: Molham

What’s On: How did you get into music?

Molham: It first started in a maths class. As soon as I understood the lesson, I spent the rest of the time songwriting. The teacher would end the class early and ask me to perform for my classmates. I’ve since taken it a bit further than maths class.

WO: Who are the artists, or people, who inspire you?

M: I’m really inspired by Lauv, Russ, KYLE and Chance the Rapper.

WO: What are your latest musical accomplishments?

M: I’m proudest of the messages that I get from fans every day. Fans have proposed to their loved ones using my song Khayali. Others tell me how Me Against the World helped them heal through trauma, and how Walad Nas changed their perspective.

WO: What are your latest releases?

M: Khayali, Rayeh and my latest single Sushi. If you listen to them in order, they take you through different stages of love.

WO: Are you working with any other artists now?

M: I recently recorded a song with Amy Roko. I’m also in talks to work with Freek.

WO: How did your experience with the Emerging Talent Competition help you grow as an artist?

M: The Emerging Talent Competition helped me build on my familiarity with the stage. It is also where I met Ghaliaa during the process, who I collaborated with on Clean Sheets, so it has had quite an impact on my music career both in confidence and my network.

WO: What does your involvement in the Regional Artist Spotlight mean to you?

M: It is an opportunity to bring A-pop (Arabic pop) to the forefront. What K-pop is to Korea, A-pop is to the Arab world. It’s the sound I’m creating and championing. I am excited to show my fans, and a new audience, the music that I am creating.

WO: What is your top five after-party playlist?

M: I don’t really have one. I basically have a ‘one-song’ playlist, where I find one song that I like, listen to it 237 times, then move on to the next gem I come across.

