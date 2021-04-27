Calling all young creatives…

TikTok has quickly risen to one of the top social media platforms in the region, offering users the chance to become content stars practically overnight. If you’re after a slice of the same action, a Dubai hotel has partnered with the platform to offer you a great opportunity.

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown has teamed up with TikTok Arabia to offer a special workshop for talented young creatives in Dubai. Whether you’re a musician, artist, designer, dancer – it doesn’t matter what your talent is, Hotel Indigo is looking for that special spark.

The shortlisted candidates will be given an opportunity to showcase their talents via a professionally shot video at the design-led boutique hotel. As part of the partnership, TikTok will also provide a special workshop designed to help future stars enhance their content creation skills on the platform.

To be in with a chance of being shortlisted, creators are encouraged to show Hotel Indigo what they can do. Upload your video to TikTok with the hashtag #TheUntoldStory and be sure to tag Hotel Indigo Dubai in your posts.

Rami Zidan, Head of Video and Creative at TikTok Middle East, said, “We are proud to announce yet another partnership with a brand that favours the interest and future of rising young talent.

“At TikTok, we offer our community with a space where they feel comfortable being themselves and where they can creatively express themselves with spontaneity and authenticity.”

Are you following What’s On Dubai on TikTok yet? Join us as we showcase the very best things to do, dishes to try and places to stay in the city.

hotelindigodubai.com

Images: Provided