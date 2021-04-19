Say goodbye to stop-start queues between the emirates…

A new road has opened which is set to drastically improve the traffic flow between Dubai and Sharjah. The Al Khawaneej Roads Improvement Project includes an underpass between Al Khawaneej Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road and a bridge between Al Amardi Road and Emirates Road.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) shared a video on its Twitter account which explains how the new roads will cut travel time from 25 minutes to nine minutes.

Video: Al Khawaneej Road Project contributes to slashing the travel time between the Emirates Road and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from 25 minutes to 9 minutes, pic.twitter.com/E7Vn9YigPy — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 17, 2021

According to RTA, “the waiting time at the junction of Al Khawaneej-Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads (Al Khawaneej Roundabout) from 330 seconds to just 45 seconds.

“It also doubles up the capacity of the junction from 8,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour, and halves the waiting time at the intersection of Al Khawaneej-Al Amardi Roads, which has been upgraded from a roundabout to a surface junction, from 120 seconds to 60 seconds.”

Other aspects of the project will include a footbridge near Arabian Centre at Al Khawaneej Road, the extension of service roads along Al Khawaneej and Al Amardi Roads, as well as improved signals in three junctions at Algiers Street, streetlights, rainwater drainage system, directional signs, road markings, and protection works for road safety.

The Al Khawaneej Roads Improvement Project complements the Tripoli Street Improvement Project which also eases congestion, bettering the flow of traffic between Dubai and Sharjah, and making access easier to Al Warqaa and Mirdif districts.

Images: RTA