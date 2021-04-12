The Crown Prince was ‘proud to see a great level of readiness at the site’…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, paid a visit to the Expo 2020 Dubai site recently. The Crown Prince took a tour of the area, which is readying up to launch this October. It kicks off on October 1, 2021, and will run until March 31, 2022.

Posting a video on Twitter, HH Sheikh Hamdan said: “Today, I visited @expo2020dubai and was proud to see a great level of readiness at the site, with Dubai gearing up to host the major international event, featuring a set of innovative and inspiring programmes and events”.

Today, I visited @expo2020dubai and was proud to see a great level of readiness at the site, with Dubai gearing up to host the major international event, featuring a set of innovative and inspiring programmes and events. pic.twitter.com/9yTBaQPUD0 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 11, 2021

The clips show the Crown Prince exploring the different areas of the Expo site, including Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, for those who want to visit, Terra, The Mobility Pavilion and The Opportunity Pavilion, are all currently open to the public.

Our leadership has promised the world we will host the best edition in the history of the international Expo, organising it a way that makes the UAE, its people and the entire Arab world proud, thanks to our national talents and their sincere efforts. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 11, 2021

The team at Expo 2020 Dubai were thrilled to have a visit from Sheikh Hamdan, and shared a Tweet that read: “We were honoured by a visit from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council to Expo 2020 Dubai. We are proud to showcase our readiness as we get closer to welcoming the world on 1 October 2021.”