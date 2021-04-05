Another great reason to visit this vibrant cultural district…

Alserkal Avenue is the perfect spot to head to if you want to check out some art, catch a play by the local theatre community or simply enjoy the cool creative vibes that the spot exudes. And this week, from Wednesday, April 7 to 10, the vibrant cultural district will attract Dubai foodies as it is participating in Dubai Food Festival.

Called ‘What The Food’, the festival will be a dynamic celebration of the city’s gastronomical concepts. Expect special pop-up food concepts, supper clubs, art and culinary workshops, innovative culinary experimentation and more from 3pm to 10pm.

Supper clubs

Running on April 7 and 8 is a supper club with Chef Halawa called A Night in Palestine. You will learn about the story and origin of each dish which features comforting home-cooked traditional Palestinian and Jordanian dishes. The supper club will also have a peek into Palestinian artist Hazem Harb artwork. You will need to RSVP to this event via ahmad@chefhalawa.com.

For fans of curry, a lunch is taking place on April 10 with Chef Vikram from The Curry Bureau (TCB). TCB is a modern and contemporary take on Indian and Coastal Cuisine and uses only fresh and premium ingredients like Omani Prawns and premium tenderloin beef cuts. Expect minimal, quirky yet great comfort food. DM them on Instagram here to book your spot.

Pop-ups and workshops

The lanes of Alserkal Avenue lanes will be home to a number of guest pop-ups during the What The Food such as Good Vibes Market, Akiba Dori, Organic Souk, Cheese Onboard and more offering up a delectable selection of culinary treats. Of course, you can also find many of the avenue’s favourites such as Wild and the Moon, Nightjar and more.

You can even expect plenty of workshops from homegrown concepts, too. You can learn to cook at a cooking station workshop by Tashas, master the art of reading food labels with Âme Artistic Studio, learn plate making at Al Kass Ceramics and more.

And there’s more…

Apart from satisfying the palates of hungry foodies, culture vultures can also get their satisfying fill with the gallery tour which takes place on April 10 from 5pm to 7pm.

For film fans, Cinema Akil will be hosting an outdoor screening of Buena Vista Social Club at The Yard on April 7 from 8.30pm to 10.30pm and on April 8 and 9 at 8pm to 10pm. Book your spots here.

A number of wellness sessions including yoga and a silent disco ride at Crank will also take place during the festival in the morning.

An entire list of events with timings can be found here – so, get to planning.

What the Food, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, from April 7 to 10. Tel: (0)4 333 3464. alserkal.online

Images: Alserkal Avenue