The annual activation returns on Wednesday April 7…

We could all use an excuse to be a little more healthy now and then. With World Health Day coming up this week, we can’t think of a better way to reset your health goals and take part in a healthy activation or two. Whether you’re in the healthcare industry, or just trying to improve your lifestyle, health-focused events are popping up all over the country, so there’s plenty to get involved with.

Here’s three ways to take party in World Health Day.

The Bungalow

The Bungalow la mer staycation

Are you a healthcare worker? Then head down to The Bungalow on Wednesday April 7 and you’ll receive a cool 30 per cent discount off your bill. Just present your DHA card or hospital/clinic ID on arrival, and The Bungalow team will take care of the rest.

The Bungalow, La Mer, Dubai, Wed April 7, 5pm to 1am. Tel: (054) 994 7970. @thebungalowdubai

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

On Wednesday April 7, guests at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi can enjoy a morning yoga session by Seven Wellness, followed by a healthy breakfast and complimentary beach and pool access. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 and the one-hour yoga starts at 9.30am.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Makers District, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Wed April 7, 9.30am, Dhs150. Tel: (056) 398 7895. @covebeachabudhabi

Bla Bla Dubai

Bla Bla are adding another round of their BreakFit Club, on Wednesday April 7. In collaboration with YoFit, guests can enjoy a morning Yoga-Pilates class, followed by guided meditation, breakfast and beach club access, priced at Dhs160 per person.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, Wed April 7, 8.45am onwards, Dhs160. Tel: (058) 606 3535. @blabladubai