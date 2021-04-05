The annual activation returns on Wednesday April 7…

We could all use an excuse to be a little more healthy now and then. With World Health Day coming up this week, we can’t think of a better way to reset your health goals and take part in a healthy activation or two. Whether you’re in the healthcare industry, or just trying to improve your lifestyle, health-focused events are popping up all over the country, so there’s plenty to get involved with.

Here’s three ways to take party in World Health Day.

The Bungalow

Are you a healthcare worker? Then head down to The Bungalow on Wednesday April 7 and you’ll receive a cool 30 per cent discount off your bill. Just present your DHA card or hospital/clinic ID on arrival, and The Bungalow team will take care of the rest.

The Bungalow, La Mer, Dubai, Wed April 7, 5pm to 1am. Tel: (054) 994 7970. @thebungalowdubai

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

On Wednesday April 7, guests at Cove Beach Abu Dhabi can enjoy a morning yoga session by Seven Wellness, followed by a healthy breakfast and complimentary beach and pool access. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 and the one-hour yoga starts at 9.30am.

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Makers District, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Wed April 7, 9.30am, Dhs150. Tel: (056) 398 7895. @covebeachabudhabi

Bla Bla Dubai

Bla Bla are adding another round of their BreakFit Club, on Wednesday April 7. In collaboration with YoFit, guests can enjoy a morning Yoga-Pilates class, followed by guided meditation, breakfast and beach club access, priced at Dhs160 per person.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, Wed April 7, 8.45am onwards, Dhs160. Tel: (058) 606 3535. @blabladubai