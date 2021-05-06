6 awesome things to do in Dubai this week: May 30 to June 2
Here’s what’s going down this week…
With the weekend now a fond memory, we’re looking to the week ahead. There’s plenty of fun things on the cards this week. Here’s our top picks for things to do in Dubai.
Sunday May 30
1. Head to a new hotspot
If you’re familiar with long-standing community hotspot Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, you might not recognise it on your next visit. The 4,000 square metre space has been completely renovated, now offering a pool, restaurant, pub, salon and gym under one roof. The large pool is lined with bright orange sun loungers, giving a 360 degree view of the surrounding lakes and super-size villas. In the distance is Dubai Marina’s cluster of skyscrapers, and the lake trickles down a pebble slope creating an instantly relaxing vibe.
Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am to late. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse
2. Visit Dubai Safari Park before it closes
Dubai Safari Park, home to over 3,000 animals including lions, rhinoceros, elephants, giraffes and many more, will be closing for summer on Monday, May 31. this is your last opportunity to visit the tigers, gibbons and moon bears in the Asian Village; lions, elephants and giraffes in the Asian Village; and camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves and mountain gazelles in the Arabian Village. The park is set to reopen in September 2021.
Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm daily, adults Dhs50, children Dhs20. Book online dubaisafari.ae
Monday May 31
3. Shop at Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters’ sister brand Anthropologie is now open in The Dubai Mall. The premium lifestyle brand sells women’s apparel and accessories, intimates, home furniture and décor, beauty and gifts. The lifestyle brand is catered to creative, educated and affluent 30 to 45 year old women.
Anthropologie, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. @anthro_ar
Tuesday June 1
4. Dine and pamper 54 floors high
Address Sky View is offering a new deal with a 30-minute massage, manicure and lunch at Cé La Vi for Dhs530 per person. Dishes on the menu include burrata salad, black truffle sushi rice risotto and dark chocolate fondant. The spa is conveniently located right next to the restaurant, on the 54th floor of Address Sky View.
Address Sky View, Sunday to Thursday, The Spa from 12pm to 9pm, Cé La Vi from 12pm to 3pm, Dhs530. Tel: (0)4 873 8882.
5. Enjoy a mid-week treat
Every Tuesday at Ammos, foodies can enjoy signature Greek dishes for 20 per cent off the total bill. Kouzina Tuesdays’ menu includes octopus carpaccio, feta tyropita, lobster pasta, fig cheesecake and more traditional flavours.
Kouzina Tuesdays, Ammos Greek, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR, Tuesdays, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)52 777 9473. ammosgreek.com
Wednesday June 2
6. Kick back at an award-winning ladies’ night
Rosè All Night is the upbeat ladies’ night running Wednesdays from dusk until late. Girls are treated to unlimited sparkling wine, cosmopolitan drinks and a food platter for Dhs149 each while listening to the latest and greatest party anthems.
Cove Beach Dubai, Bluewaters, Wednesdays, 5pm to 10pm, Dhs149. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com