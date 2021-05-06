Here’s what’s going down this week…

With the weekend now a fond memory, we’re looking to the week ahead. There’s plenty of fun things on the cards this week. Here’s our top picks for things to do in Dubai.

Sunday May 30

1. Head to a new hotspot

If you’re familiar with long-standing community hotspot Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, you might not recognise it on your next visit. The 4,000 square metre space has been completely renovated, now offering a pool, restaurant, pub, salon and gym under one roof. The large pool is lined with bright orange sun loungers, giving a 360 degree view of the surrounding lakes and super-size villas. In the distance is Dubai Marina’s cluster of skyscrapers, and the lake trickles down a pebble slope creating an instantly relaxing vibe.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am to late. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

2. Visit Dubai Safari Park before it closes

Dubai Safari Park, home to over 3,000 animals including lions, rhinoceros, elephants, giraffes and many more, will be closing for summer on Monday, May 31. this is your last opportunity to visit the tigers, gibbons and moon bears in the Asian Village; lions, elephants and giraffes in the Asian Village; and camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves and mountain gazelles in the Arabian Village. The park is set to reopen in September 2021.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm daily, adults Dhs50, children Dhs20. Book online dubaisafari.ae

Monday May 31

3. Shop at Anthropologie