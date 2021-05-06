6 fun things to do in Dubai this week: May 16 to 19

With the long Eid weekend now a fond memory, we’re looking to the week ahead. Ramadan has come to an end, and there’s plenty of fun things on the cards in Dubai this week. Here’s our top picks for things to do in Dubai.

The team behind cafe concept Jones The Grocer have announced something new, called Jones Social. Taking a more laid-back approach, Jones Social has a bar, a dining room, grand wood fired ‘Charcoa’ grill, cheese wall and charcuterie lounge. The new spot is found in the lobby of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, open daily from 8am, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner until 1am.

Jones Social, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, Garhoud, daily, 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 702 8790. @jonessocialuae

2. Enjoy a movie in the snow

At Ski Dubai’s Snow Cinema, you can enjoy hit movies including Raya and the Last Dragon, Tom & Jerry, Maya the Bee, big-budget blockbusters such a Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat surrounded by real snow. For Dhs100, you’ll get a ticket to one of the several daily screenings, plus a signature hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers and your choice of salty or caramel popcorn.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, daily, various timings, Dhs100. skidubai.com

Monday May 17

3. Tuck into unlimited sushi

Sui Mui has launched two unlimited sushi nights, now running every Monday and Tuesday between 6pm and 10.30pm. The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi restaurant offers four and a half hours of all you can eat sushi for Dhs149, and you can add unlimited drinks for an additional Dhs100.

Sui Mui, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Mondays and Tuesdays, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. suimuidubai.com

Tuesday May 18

4. All aboard the braiding bus

Monday Haircare is headed on a tour of some of Dubai’s best beach clubs this week. Hopping on its pink double decker bus, will be able to experience free braiding and pink haircare goodies. The brand just landed from New Zealand and fans will be able to find them at Zero Gravity on Tuesday, Bla Bla on Wednesday May 19 and Wet Deck on Sunday May 23.

@MondayHaircareArabia

5. Try a fancy degustation menu

Bistro Chic by La Serre has put together a brand new menu, offering guests to sample some of the finest French dishes on offer. The menu includes five courses of considered cuisine, each with a pairing option on offer. The degustation menu is available daily between 7pm and 11.30pm, priced at Dhs395 with food only, or Dhs895 for the pairing option.