The new spot serves up grilled bites and breakfast delights…

Jones the Grocer has long been our go-to hang out spot, great for a lazy weekend breakfast or taking our laptops for a brainstorming session. The most recent Jones the Grocer popped up in the idyllic Palm West Beach, offering a much-needed coffee pitstop for our morning strolls.

Now, the team behind the cafe concept have announced something new. Taking a more laid-back approach, Jones Social will have a bar, a dining room, grand wood fired ‘Charcoa’ grill, cheese wall and charcuterie lounge.

Opening today, Monday May 10, the new spot will be found in the lobby of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Jones Social will be open daily from 8am, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner until 1am.

Operating as much as a co-working space as it is a restaurant and lounge, there’s plenty of comfortable seating to plug in your laptop and be your most productive self. Once you’ve finished your project, a refreshing cocktail will be waiting to reward you.

Upstairs is a mezzanine with a birds eye view of all the action, perfect to be used as a meeting room or private dining area. A large outdoor area also awaits for those who can brave the heat a little longer, or ready for your return come the cooler months.

Menu highlights include gnocchi with crispy veal pancetta, wagyu coppa and a crispy egg; mindanao bao with spanner crab; double cooked Jack’s Creek beef short rib and the coal-roasted barramundi from the glorious open fire.

Jones Social, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, Garhoud, daily, 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 702 8790. @jonessocialuae