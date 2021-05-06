Welcome to May!

Just like that, it’s the month of May. Four months have passed by in 2021 and if you want to make your May fun and exciting, consider one of these fun things to do in Abu Dhabi.

From digging into a Perivian iftar menu to scoping out the art the city has to offer, here are six great things to do in the capital to start your month off right.

Sunday May 2

Take in some art at Al Qattara Arts Centre

Al Qattara Arts Centre is celebrating its tenth anniversary with two exhibitions: Common Ground and Murals. Both feature UAE-based artists and are inspired by a wide variety of rich, culturally-driven themes influenced by the region. Common Ground focuses on the similarities between UAE and Saudi Arabia exploring contemporary life here in the Emirates and revealing its social, cultural, and economic nuances through seven Emirati artists’ perspectives. Expect video works, mixed-media installations and sculptures. Murals reflect on the history and journey of the nation and its Founding Father through specially commissioned large-scale works.

Al Qattara Arts Centre, Al Qattara, Al Ain, 124th Street, Abu Dhabi, Ramadan timings Sun to Thur 9am to 4pm, closed Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)03 711 8225 abudhabiculture.ae

Monday May 3

Try the COYA Abu Dhabi iftar

Break fast with a Dhs199 set menu featuring authentic dishes from Peru. Pick from one of three soups from the set menu before tucking into five sharing appetisers that include maki roll de aguacate (shiitake, avocado, quinoa and black sesame), yucas frita (yuca, Chilean seabass, shrimp, manchego) and baos de res (beef cheeks, passionfruit hollandaise in mantou baos). For mains, you have the difficult choice of picking from beef ribs to chargrilled sea bream and more. End your meal with a dish called isla flotante – a green tea meringue with pistachio, apricots, date cream, yuzu and lime.

COYA Abu Dhabi, from sunset to 7.30pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. coyarestaurant.com

Visit a recreated traditional Emirati village

Get a taste of life before the skyscrapers and vibey beach clubs at this recreation of a traditional Emirati village, conveniently located next to Marina Mall on the edge of the city. Conceived by the Emirates Heritage Club, you can catch local artisans demonstrating their skills in metalwork, pottery, weaving and glass-blowing. There’s even a mini souk where you can pick up souvenirs from these time-honoured crafts.

Abu Dhabi Corniche Breakwater, daily 11am to 11pm, Dhs5. Tel: (02) 681 4455, torath.gov.ae

Tuesday May 4

Save some dirhams by taking the whole family to Yas Waterworld

During the holy month, Yas Waterworld is opening the slides for free for kids under the age of 11. All they need is one adult to accompany them. The theme park has over 45 rides, slides and attractions that cater to everyone’s idea of fun. Don’t forget the sunscreen. The park is open from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 7pm and on the weekends from 10am to 5pm. Tickets cost Dhs250 per adult.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (600) 51115, yaswaterworld.com

Enjoy a yoga session under the dome of the Louvre Abu Dhabi

For art lovers, Louvre Abu Dhabi is a haven and worth a multiple number of visits. But now, the stunning location is also inviting yogis to enjoy the wonderful setting with a Dhs90 yoga session. The class runs for 75 minutes and led by the experts at Bodytree Studio right under the jaw-dropping dome. Make sure you bring your own yoga mat and remember to register before you head on over as the class is limited to only 20 participants. The class will also give you access to the galleries and exhibition.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Sun and Tues at 10.15am and 5pm (arrive 15 minutes in advance), Dhs90. Tel: (600) 565566, bodytreestudio.com

Wednesday May 5

Indulge in Chamas’ churrascaria night

Chamas’ churrascaria night is a thrice-weekly theatre for the carnivorous, a traditional South American all-you-can-eat banquet of only quality cuts. Wagyu, black Angus, Hereford and other breeds are given signature Latin rubs before being cooked over a flame. There are veal and juicy salt marsh lamb cuts, too, and cinnamon sprinkled grilled pineapple for palate cleansing purposes. Gourmands will also find an elaborate companion buffet of sides, appetisers and dishes (including Brazillian salad, tacos and seafood) that would happily compose a meal in their own right.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Wed to Fri 6pm to 11pm, food only package Dhs325,. Tel: (800) 423 463, @chamasad