If you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, buckle up…

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has already treated us to some of the most spectacular action movies of the past decade. Disney’s consistently respectful treatment of our childhood heroes, beautifully written scripts and almost faultless casting is a rare achievement in film franchises.

And after having left us emotionally drained, and red-eyed by a factor of 3,000 at the bittersweet conclusion of Phase 3 and the first Avengers story arc, things have been quiet in Midgard.

Our last big screen caper from the MCU came care of Spider-Man: Far From Home, in 2019 and that left us on a bit of a knife-edge too.

The release of the next film in the saga, a stand-alone for Black Widow, imaginatively titled ‘Black Widow‘ was deferred several times over the course of the pandemic, but its latest scheduled box office launch date looks set in stronger stuff.

Wakanda forever

Marvel recently dropped a tribute to the story so far, it’s voiced over by the late great Stan Lee. The touching three minute montage contains more than a few goosebump moments, not least the rousing battle cry from another dearly departed MCU soul, Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman.

Two minutes in, there’s a stirring key change. And what follows is a minute-long preview of all the upcoming Phase 4 Marvel movies of the next two years, along with their intended release dates.

Black Widow has been given a July 9, 2021 drop date; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings is green-lit for September 3, 2021; Eternals is pencilled in for November 5, 2021; and the third installment of the Tom Holland Spidey saga, Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled for December 17, 2021.

Mind-melting Benedict Cumberbatch sequel, Dr Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is likely coming in March of 2022; Taika Waititi’s second crack at Asgardian magic, Thor: Love and Thunder rolls in during May 2022; we’ve got deeply mixed feelings about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is due July 2022; and keeping up with the Danvers is on the agenda in November 2022, with the release of The Marvels.

Antman and The Wasp: Quatumania should be with us by February 2023; and thankfully James Gunn is back at the helm for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release in May 2023.

And if all that spandex-suited virtue signalling wasn’t enough there’s still an equally exciting caped cavalvade of Marvel serialisation coming up that did not appear in the video. Following on from the success of Wanda Vision and Falcon and the Winter Solider, we’ll get to see a Disney+ (so will likely air on OSN) series for everyone’s favourite mischief deity, Loki.

And we’ll leave you with one final cause to geek out with regionally enhanced glee. Iman Vellani has started filming the Disney+ series, Ms Marvel playing the titular character whose alter ego is Kamala Khan. And will be Marvel’s first on-screen Muslim superhero.

Images: Marvel/YouTube