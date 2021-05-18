If udon know, now you know…

We’re big fans of noodles in all their forms, but there’s a special place in our ramen bowl for udon.

Usually wheat-based, and much larger and rounder than their more soba, buckwheat cousins. They make an excellent accompaniment for hearty broths, and fiery ramen and if, like us, you enjoy your noods extra thicc we bring fantastic news…

A new Japanese restaurant, UDN has opened in the capital and it’s devoted to making and serving fresh udon noodles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UDN (@udn.ae)

Udon love me

Signature udon-based dishes include UDN’s traditional ramen; curry ramen; and the chicken katsu, with more coming to the menu in the coming months.

Of course there are other things on the menu too, items like gyoza, edamame, tempura prawns, mochi balls and Japanese milk cake, but it’s the udon that takes central billing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UDN (@udn.ae)

It’s a dining adventure masterminded by Abu Dhabi coffee specialists, DRVN — found conveniently on Old Airport Road in Abu Dhabi, near the Toyota showroom. And in pandemic-relevant news, it’s also entirely cashless.

Speaking about the launch, Rashed Al Fahim, Founder of UDN commented: “When it comes to Japanese specialties, most people have tried ramen, but we wanted to focus on and celebrate the delicious udon noodle at UDN.”

“We are proud to be setting the standard for exceptional fresh, traditional food in the capital city and can’t wait to welcome our new community of diners.”

Old Airport Road, Showroom 1, open daily for dine in midday to 11pm. Tel: (02) 441 3037, @udn.ae

Images: Provided