The premium lifestyle brand sells women’s clothing, homewares, accessories and beauty products…

Described as ‘the place to shop once you’ve aged out of Urban Outfitters’, Anthropologie is a home and clothing store originally from the US. After already dominating the European market, the brand has now taken on Dubai too.

Anthropologie has opened its doors in The Dubai Mall, conveniently located next to Zara Home, in the atrium leading to Fashion Avenue.

The store will be hosting a special event on Friday May 28 at 3.30pm, with an range of entertainment and activations, as well as exclusive promotions for a limited time only.

“We are excited to be opening our first store in the UAE. Art and creativity occupy an important role at Anthropologie. It serves as a foundation for the brand, informing everything from buying and design, through to visual display. Coming to a vibrant city like Dubai feels like a natural fit.” said Matt Hilgeman, Managing Director, Anthropologie International

Anthropologie started in 1992, created by URBN chairman and president Dick Hayne, who also created Urban Outfitters. The lifestyle brand is catered to creative, educated and affluent 30 to 45 year old women.

According to its website Anthropologie’s ‘product offering consists of women’s apparel and accessories, intimates, home furniture and décor, beauty and gifts. Each caters to the lifestyle of our five muses: soft & delicate; boho chic; easy cool; elegant classic; and modern sporty.’

Urban Outfitters opened its first Dubai store in The Dubai Mall in 2019, offering cool, edgy clothes for young men and women in the city. The store also sells a range of home items from bedding, to books, polaroid cameras and more.

Across its 200 worldwide stores, Anthropologie stocks an array of brands including Birkenstock, Levi’s, Calvin Klein and Pilcro, as well as a host of lesser known brands. So, we can’t wait to see what they stock in the Dubai store.

Happy shopping!

Image: What’s On