Carna is the latest outlet to open in lifestyle hotel SLS Dubai

If you’re a fan of meat, there are no shortages of great steakhouses in Dubai, but there aren’t many who really utilise the entirety of the animal in the cooking. That exactly what makes Italian butcher Dario Cecchini and his restaurants extra special.

If you’ve seen Netflix’s popular series Chef’s Table, you’ll recognise Cecchini from volume six. The larger-than-life trumpet-blowing, meat-carving, butcher-cum-chef has opened his first international outpost in Dubai, and the brand new ‘Carna’ is just as bold and lively as its creator.

With as much respect for the animal as possible, Dario Cecchini turns parts of the meat normally disregarded into culinary masterpieces. Dishes such as 12-hour slow cooked cow tongue and marinated beef heart skewers are signatures, which guests are encouraged to try before casting judgement.

Speaking to What’s On, Dario tells us: “The idea of bringing my knowledge and my traditions in cooking to this city is that I was excited to bring them to the city that represents the future. I feel like Dubai is one of the most energetic centres on the earth today.”

Alongside the more unusual dishes are premium steaks from the wood smoke grill, including 28-day dry aged beef. Catering to all tastes, you’ll also find free range chicken, roasted lobster, cauliflower steak and a raw bar.

The new restaurant is found on the 74th floor so you’re guaranteed fantastic views of the city below. Floor to ceiling windows break up green-tiled walls surrounding an ample selection of chandeliers and cushy booth tables. A large whiskey bar welcomes guests on one side of the entrance, while a retail area highlights take-home meat and Dario’s own olive oil.

Carna by Dario Cecchini, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, daily 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. @carnadubai