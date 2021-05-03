Treat yourself and your furry friend to a makeover…

Pup owners love to share with their furry friends, whether it’s the comfy spot on the sofa, the last of their ice cream, or even a pampering session.

Dubai grooming and daycare centre, Dogwalk has teamed up with beautician Salon 971 to create the ultimate package for you and your pet. Throughout the month of May, whenever you book your pup in for a grooming session at Dogwalk, you’ll receive a voucher to use at Salon 971.

The salon offers a range of services from hair to nails and more, and Dogwalk customers can enjoy 10 per cent off all hair colour, cuts and nail services. Salon 971 is close by to the groomers, so you can drop your dog at Dogwalk in Al Quoz and make your way to Barsha South for your own pampering session.

Grooming rates start from Dhs40, and Dogwalk offers everything from maintenance, wash and dry, and de-shedding to full grooming, massage and nail clipping. There are also monthly packages which you can sign up for to save money.

Salon 971’s services include haircare by Schwarzkopf including cut, colouring, styling, and treatments. Nail services are available whether you’re keen for something intricate and interesting or a simple style. Additionally you’ll find waxing service, lashes and brows, skincare, massages and even tanning.

The promotion will be running throughout May so if you or your pup is overdue a makeover, now is the ideal time.

dogwalkonline.com / salon971.com