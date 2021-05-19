Sponsored: The Festival Plaza Book Club is free to join…

Readers, if you want to meet up with like-minded people who love the written word as much as you do, the Festival Plaza Book Club is one event you need to be a part of.

The monthly book club launched in March and the next meeting will be held on Saturday, May 29 where Dubai based author, Avni Doshi’s book Burnt Sugar will be discussed.

The book took seven years to write and eight drafts and was shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize. The author was even invited to this year’s Emirates Airline Festival of Literature host a session on opening day and her popular book is now being translated into 20 languages.

If you’re keen to read the book and want to be a part of the discussions, it’s not too late to head on over to Booktopia at Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali to make your purchase. To get a 20 per cent discount, all you have to do is join the book club here and download the Festival Rewards app.

Here’s what to expect on the day

The book club will be held at KARE store on the ground floor of Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali at 11am.

Leading the book club’s discussions is travel TV presenter, author and editor – Sarah Hedley Hymers. She will be joined by Daniela Tully – author of Hotel on Shadow Lake and other guest speakers.

Apart from the in-depth discussions and banter, you will receive complimentary light bites and refreshments, courtesy of Kare.

The event is free to attend but you will need to register here. Keep an eye on your emails where you will receive further information on how you can join the event. You’ll have to be quick though as seats are limited.

New members will receive a book club branded goody bag containing a bookmark, a coffee mug and a special gift from Kare.

Have little ones? Leave them at Booktopia with a nanny or a guardian over the age of 15 where they will be able to enjoy their very own book club session.

Still unsure if you want to join? Author Karen Osman in the video below discusses why is it important.

Convinced? Great! The meetings will take place once every month if you miss out this time – don’t worry. Additionally, join the Festival Plaza Book Club Facebook group where you can have further discussions outside of the events with other avid readers.