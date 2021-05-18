Book that summer staycation…

Summer is coming and that means it’s time to take a little break from the hustle and bustle of every day life and book yourself a relaxing staycation. What if we told you that you could get 50 per cent off stays at a luxury Palm Jumeirah hotel this summer?

Sofitel Dubai The Palm has launched an amazing half-price (guaranteed) offer on all rooms in this special summer sale. The offer is valid if you book a room before Saturday, May 22, but it’s valid on stays up until September 30, 2021 so you have plenty of time to avail your staycation.

You can opt for luxury rooms, lush suites or even a one or two-bedroom hotel apartment. If you stay in a suite, you’ll get to enjoy access to The Premier Lounge where you can tuck into a complimentary breakfast and take advantage of other perks.

Whether you’re visiting for a romantic night away, a fun night with friends or with the family in tow, there’s plenty for everyone to do. You’ll find sparkling blue pools and lush green gardens to a fitness centre, spa, water sports, and a great kids’ club to keep the little ones entertained whilst mum and dad relax.

For those who love their food, there are plenty of amazing restaurants at the French-inspired resort, from steakhouse eatery Porterhouse Steaks & Grills to the Moana seafood restaurant. For idyllic outdoor dining and cocktails, checkout Zoya by Maui which serves up Indian food.

What are you waiting for?

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 50 per cent off valid on stays booked before May 22, 2021, valid on stays until September 30, 2021. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. accor.com

Images: Provided