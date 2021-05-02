The new initiative aims to triple the amount of food produced in the country…

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has revealed plans to launch the ‘Food Tech Valley’, a new initiative that aims to triple the food production in the UAE.

Food Tech Valley will be an integrated modern city, serving as a hub for future clean tech-based food and agricultural products. It will also act as an incubator for researchers, entrepreneurs, startups and industry experts to develop solutions to shape the future of the food industry.

HH Sheikh Mohammed said, “Food Tech Valley is part of a series of projects that aim to sustain the UAE’s food, water and agricultural systems in line with the National Food Security Strategy. Food and medicine represent strategic sectors that help us ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for the next generation.”

The Food Tech Valley will host vertical farms, as well as 300 varieties of crops using the latest technologies in agriculture and farming techniques. The Food Tech Valley project aims to establish the UAE as a leader in food technologies.

Featuring the latest technologies, Food Tech Valley will include agri-robotics to maximise yields and drought-resistant crops. There will also be a specialised food factory to produce new foods and second-generation restaurants, applying the highest standards of sustainability.

Food and beverage investments in the UAE currently total Dhs62 billion, and the new initiative is set to boost the UAE’s efforts and plans to ensure sustainable food production for future generations.

