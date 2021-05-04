On a budget? There’s a room for Dhs199 too…

UAE residents can take advantage of a brand new staycation deal in Dubai. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing weekend away, or planning a celebration on a budget, we’ve found an offer which will get you all your money back in food and drinks credit.

Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown Dubai is offering three packages to UAE residents which will return 100 per cent of your spend back in credit. Guests can opt for a classic room, priced at Dhs199++ per night with Dhs199 credit.

For something a little more spacious, opt for a studio at Dhs299++ per night with Dhs299 credit or a one-bedroom suite for Dhs399++ with Dhs399 back to spend in credit. The four-star hotel has three dining outlets to choose from.

Restaurants on offer include an Italian spot called Centro Citta with authentic dishes such as homemade pizza and pasta. There’s also Yesterday Restaurant & Sport Lounge which has three interactive flat-screen TVs, and a private room with a big-screen TV. Plus, you’ll find Indian restaurant, Purani Dilli, known for serving up flavours of Old Delhi.

Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai is located in a historic part of the city, close to Dubai Gold Souk, Dubai Creek and Port Mina Rashid. The property has a rooftop pool and a fully equipped gym to enjoy throughout your stay.

In the room you’ll find mini-refrigerators, relaxed reading chairs, spacious desks and complimentary Wi-Fi. The suites even have kitchenettes, so you and your family can cook up a meal to enjoy from the room.

Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown Dubai, Mankhool Road, Bur Dubai. marriott.com