Relaxed pub-style settings seem to be having a big moment in Dubai and long-standing bar and restaurant Urban Bar & Kitchen, or as it’s affectionately known UBK, is the perfect place for relaxed socials and some amazing wallet-friendly deals.

You’ll find UBK in the heart of Jumeirah Lakes Towers. From casual indoor seating to a spacious terrace (which is covered over during the summer months) its a casual and welcoming environment at which to spend a lazy day on the weekend or catch up with friends after work.

One of the best things about UBK is the daily all-day happy hour where a selection of house drinks including beers, wines and spirits are available for Dhs32, all day, every day. Every Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 5pm you’ll receive a 50 per cent discount on your bill if you take your dog.

The Urban Brunch runs every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm with unlimited selected drinks and [u]bk platter platters priced at Dhs185. If you’re feeling fancy, go for the selected drinks and cocktails package for Dhs215. The 6[2]9 ‘Drunch’ runs from 6pm to 9pm with three hours of unlimited house drinks and sharing bites priced at Dhs215.

If you love to test your general knowledge at a pub quiz, head to UBK on a Monday between 8.30pm to 10.30pm for the Trivia Night which is free to enter. UBK is also showing the Euro’s football matches with selected beers for Dhs39 or a beer bucket for Dhs150 with chicken wings. If you predict the score or winning team you could win a special prize.

UBK is running a special slider menu from June 11 to July 11. Keep it simple with two beef BBQ sliders for Dhs50 or two confit duck and caramelized onion, also Dhs50. The fried chicken and kimchi sliders and battered fried fish sliders are Dhs45. Beet and goats cheese, Dhs40, will satisfy the vegetarians and if you’re really hungry you can get a combo of all five sliders for Dhs99.

Urban Bar & Kitchen, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 438 0000. @ubkdubai

