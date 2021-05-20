McGettigan’s is back with live music in tow…

Live music, entertainment and brunches are officially back and there’s few places that combine the three quite like McGettigan’s JLT. To kick off a new installment of its known and loved brunches, there’s a one-off Alice In Wonderland-themed brunch happening there this weekend.

Prepare to expect the unexpected as you descend into Mad Hatter’s tea party with a range of delicious dishes and, of course, free-flowing beverages between 1pm and 4pm on Friday, May 21. McGettigan’s is known for its live music and you can bet they’ll be celebrating the ease in restrictions in true McGettigans form.

McGettigan’s JLT is one of the city’s longest standing bars and is still as popular as ever for its casual Irish bar setting with live sports, live music, brunches and happy hours. Fridays brunch is priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs249 for the house drinks package and Dhs299 for premium beverages.

Once brunch is over at 4pm, it doesn’t mean the party stops. Live music will be going on from 1pm to midnight, so get yourself there for some good old-fashioned McGettigan’s fun. We’re not sure yet if there will be a band, but knowing McGettigan’s, we reckon there’s a good chance there will be.

Following the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party brunch on Friday, McGettigan’s JLT will be hosting their new ‘Live ‘N’ Loud’ brunch every Friday from 1pm to 4pm with the house beverages package priced at Dhs249 and premium beverages at Dhs299.

Fancy a change of scenery? Head to the equally popular McGettigans at Souk Madinat Jumeirah for a more laid back (but no less exciting) brunch which takes place from 1pm to 4pm. It’s priced at Dhs299 for an ‘elevated brunch menu and unlimited drinks’.

If you live further downtown, check out McGettigan’s DWTC on a Friday at the later time of 2pm to 5pm, 299 for house beverages and food, plus a chance to bid on premium beverages with the ‘Drinks Exchange Game’.

mcgettigans.com

Images: Social/Provided