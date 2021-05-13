Sponsored: Discover the golden era of oriental art deco…

Nestled in the Restaurant Village of Four Seasons Resort Dubai, you’ll find an elegant stairwell leading to a former era. Discover the swinging jazz age of 1920s Osaka at Mimi Kakushi.

The space has been designed with the perfect blend of oriental art deco, with many Japanese influences, and a modern sophistication centred around not a specific woman, but a hair style.

Mimi Kakushi translates to ‘covering ears’ denoting a short bob haircut popular with stylish fashionistas of the time. Redefining what it meant to be chic, the iconic style is noted a unique turning point in 1922.

Moving past the design, the menu is equally considered, with a number of well-known Japanese dishes upgraded with wagyu, foie gras and black cod. Pair these with a selection of expertly crafted cocktails and you have yourself the perfect Friday lunch.

Running between 12pm and 4pm, citrus salt edamame and picked yuzu daikon will accompany you from the get-go as you prepare for the feast that lies ahead. Next up you’ll see the table filled with beef tataki with truffle ponzu, seaweed salad, sushi and sashimi.

Additional hot starters include black cod and prawn gyoza with a citrus miso sauce, crisp vegetable tempura, Kushi Angus beef and yakitori chicken thighs with sweet soy sauce.

If Asian cuisine is one of your favourites, you’ll struggle to choose between the main courses. There’s marinated black cod with citrus miso sauce, as well as grilled salmon with green chili sauce, glazed corn-fed baby chicken, sesame sweet garlic grilled Angus fillet and wild seasonal mushrooms with umami-laden seaweed butter.

Finally, save space for Mimi Kakushi’s selection of desserts and we promise you’ll have no regrets.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am, brunch 12pm to 4pm, soft drinks Dhs350, house drinks Dhs490, Champagne Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi