Sponsored: The Dubai Mall store is also now open, with another in Mall of The Emirates slated to open soon…

Any parent knows that shopping for baby items can be daunting. The sheer number of product options for anything from a baby monitor to a cotton onesie can be overwhelming.

Thankfully new shop Mom Store cradles everything you need, and puts it all in one place.

Available online at momstore.com, and located in City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Mall (with another store opening soon in Mall of The Emirates), Mom Store is packed to the brim with over 600 world class brands, plus a range of exclusive brands, including Babyhood, Rotho Baby, Kikkaboo, Bebcare and iCandy, which sells celeb-approved designer prams and strollers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mom Store (@momstoreofficial)

The lovingly curated and diverse mix of products that Mom Store carries aims to cover the full journey of motherhood – right from the first heartbeat she hears to the moment she realises her baby isn’t a baby anymore, with everything from clothing and swaddles, prams and car seats, nursing and maternity wear, feeding essentials, bath and body care, toys and more.

Its most innovative products available include the Bebcare WiFi HD baby monitor, the world’s lowest wireless emission digital baby monitor that allows you to watch your baby anywhere from a smartphone. We’re also big fans of the Babymoov food processor, which makes meal prep easy for the whole family.

But it’s not just about the trusted products. Mom Store also has a dedicated section on its website, Mom Talk, to provide helpful advice to mothers. Written in partnership with Mediclinic, you’ll find a whole micro site sharing useful insights and inspiring stories.

Believing in giving back to the community, Mom Store in partnership with Dubai Cares supports girls’ education in Uganda. Shop now and for every transaction, Mom store will donate Dh 1 towards this cause.

Expect an easy returns policy, free delivery and flexible payment options, when you shop online at momstore.com

Mom Store is now open in City Centre Mirdif . You can also shop more than 25,000 products online now at momstore.com

Images: Supplied