If you have friends or family coming to Dubai for a visit and you’re on the lookout for something unique to do, check out this breakfast and sightseeing package that will leave your loved ones with plenty of great memories.

Mondoux has teamed up with Tour Dubai to offer up a value for money experience that includes breakfast, a sightseeing tour that takes place onboard the Black Pearl with a lunch spread and open sea swimming for just Dhs199 per person (exclusive of VAT).

Your day starts at the European-inspired restaurant, Mondoux at 8am where you can indulge in a dish of your choice off the breakfast menu plus pastries from the homemade pastry basket. You will also get tea or coffee, fresh juice and lemonade. There’s more food to come, so don’t be tempted to order additional dishes off the menu.

Your breakfast experience ends at 11am, after which you will need to take a quick stroll to reach the Black Pearl pirate boat where the adventure side of the day begins.

After you set sail, the sightseeing cruise will take you through Dubai Canal where you can enjoy a lunch spread and of course, take in the stunning views that Dubai has to offer.

You will even be able to enjoy open sea swimming. Just make sure you do it before you eat, and of course, carry your swimsuit and towel. Onboard there will be changing rooms where you can dry off and freshen up.

The sightseeing tour will take you all the way to the Burj Al Arab waters and ends at 4pm where you will be dropped back to Dubai Creek Harbour. You can make your bookings here.

Additionally, a lunch package is also available over the weekdays for Dhs140 where you can enjoy a three-course à la carte lunch and a soft beverage from 12pm to 5pm.

The one-hour guided tour onboard the Black Pearl will take you through the mangroves, passing by the flamingoes at the Ras Al Khor Sanctuary and into the Dubai Canal. Bookings can be made here.

Mondoux and Tour Dubai, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, breakfast package Dhs199 per person on weekends 8am to 4pm, lunch package Dhs140 on weekdays 12pm to 5pm followed by one hour tour. Available until July 30. Tel: (0)50 1420319. @mondoux_dubai tour-dubai.com

