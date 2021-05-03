The out-of-this-world gallery will be back for five days only…

In 2020, a one of a kind exhibition landed in Dubai offering budding astronomers of all ages the chance to see the moon up close. Experiential play museum, OliOli, brought the Museum of the Moon exhibition to Dubai, and now it’s back.

For just five days over Eid Al Fitr, lunar fans will have the chance to explore the details of the moon, as it is in real life, up close. Using imagery from detailed NASA pictures, world-renowned artist Luke Jerram has created a five-meter accurate replica of the moon, on display at the exhibition.

With a surround-sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones, this unique experience aims to transport you beyond the stratosphere, where you can bask in the light of a full moon – an experience normally reserved for once every 29.5 days.

“When we think about the moon, we cannot forget the magic behind it – it’s fun, romantic, calming and historically and culturally such an important piece to our identity,” commented Andrew Jeffrey, Steam Programs Manager at OliOli.

The travelling exhibit that has been already been presented in over 30 countries including England, Latvia, India, Belgium, and Australia, and is only returning to OliOli between May 11 and 15, 2021.

Tickets to the unique exhibition cost Dhs126, which includes one child and one adult and you can even use it to see other interactive galleries in the museum. It is valid for two hours. Additional parents/adults are charged Dhs42 to enter, and little ones up to 23 months are charged at Dhs62.

The Museum of the Moon, OliOli, Al Quoz 1, May 11 to 15, Dhs126 for one child and adult. Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae