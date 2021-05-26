Time to head to the cinemas…

The cinema is a great spot to hit over the weekend or something to fill your evening with after work. And if you want to know what’s going on at the cinema, check out our handy movie guide below.

Cruella

Set in the 1970s in London, the film follows Estella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer, and explores the path that will lead her to become a notorious criminal known as Cruella de Vil. The film follows her evil exploits before the Disney film, “101 Dalmatians’ takes place.

Starring: Emma Stone, Mark Strong, Emma Thompson
Genre: Comedy, Drama (PG15)
SPIRAL: A New Chapter of SAW

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW.Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock, Marisol Nichols, Max Minghella
Genre:  Horror (15+)
Jakob’s Wife

Anne, married to a small-town Minister, feels her life has been shrinking over the past 30 years. Encountering The Master brings her a new sense of power and an appetite to live bolder. However, the change comes with a heavy body count.

Starring: Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Bonnie Aarons
Genre: Horror (15+)
Boonie Bears: The Wild Life

A new theme park called Wild Land opens, where guests can use gene-altering bracelets to transform into all kinds of animals. Vick finds out that Wild Land is having a contest with a prize of a million dollars and decides to participate. He, Bramble, and a mysterious man named Leon work together and win the contest. Soon after, the park’s owner Tom catches Leon trying to secretly copy the park’s data, and Vick discovers that hybrid guests are causing trouble and attacking others.

Starring: Chris Boike, Joseph S, Lambert, Nikki Stinson
Genre:  Animation (G)
