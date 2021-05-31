Dubai’s ultimate romantic restaurant is finally back…

When it comes to seriously wow-worthy restaurants, Pierchic tops all the lists. The stunning spot, which is located at the end of a rustic wooden pier at Jumeirah Al Qasr, has endless ocean views from every window.

On one side is a perfect view of Burj Al Arab and the sun sets the other, while below you’ll often see jellyfish or other sea life as you dine. Pierchic is a bucket list destination, perfect for impressing visitors to the city.

The restaurant has been closed since February 2020, when everything started to lock down in Dubai, but now guests are finally able to return.

One of Florence’s most celebrated chefs, Beatrice Segoni, heads up the kitchen. ‘Chef Beatrice invites you to indulge in signature specialty handcrafted pasta and abundant seafood whilst drinking in the views of Dubai’s exquisite seascape,’ the restaurant shared on its Instagram.

While the restaurant took a hiatus, it seems the team were giving an update to the interiors. A teaser shared on social media suggests a new lounge area with a elegant white-clothed tables against mauve and dark teal sofas, with colourful bird-themed artworks.

Pierchic promises refined coastal Italian vibes, with a menu inspired by the colourful, diverse and scenic seaside regions of Italy. Seafood is at the heart of the venue, and features heavily across a multitude of dishes.

Highlights include line-caught sea bass fillet, seared bluefin tuna, and the grilled seafood platter with lobster, king crab, octopus, scallops and prawns. You’ll also find a selection of pastas and risotto, from fusilli cacio e pepe to linguine with Canadian lobster ragu.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, Lunch Fri & Sat 1pm to 3.30pm, Dinner Mon to Sat 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @pierchicdubai