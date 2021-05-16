This news comes fresh from an announcement made at the Arabian Travel Market 2021…

Gulf News has shared big Abu Dhabi tourism news from today’s Arabian Travel Market session, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre.

In the article, Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing, DCT Abu Dhabi is quoted as saying “It will be similar to the Dubai system – the PCR protocol will be different from high-risk to low- risk destinations”

“Hopefully, by the first of July, everybody will be allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi” and importantly, Al Shaiba added “Quarantine will not be an option”.

The land border with Dubai

The Gulf News story also quotes Al Shaiba as saying “Abu Dhabi will ‘enhance’ its border with Dubai to make travel easier: “We’re working with the government on a plan for that border to make it more tourist friendly”

“We can have specific procedures for tourists, so their pass through the border will be much easier, more convenient and seamless as well”

Current rules

Some minor easing of the inbound requirements of international travel into Abu Dhabi has already taken place.

As of May 3 there is now some level of exemption for vaccinated Abu Dhabi residents coming into the emirate from overseas.

The rue updates apply to all residents and citizens of the emirate (not the UAE, this appears to be Abu Dhabi specific) that are able to demonstrate through their Al Hosn app, that they have received both doses of any Abu Dhabi-approved vaccine (Sinopharm and Pfizer), at least 28 days ago.

Those arriving from Green List countries are only required to self-isolate for as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the arrival PCR test. But now rather than having to take follow up tests on day six and day 12, they’re only required to have a test on day six (in addition to the test on arrival).

Those vaccinated individuals satisfying the above criteria, arriving from non-Green List countries will now only have to quarantine for five days (previously it was 10). There’s still a requirement for a PCR test on arrival and on day four.

Images: Getty