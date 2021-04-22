The UK and eight other countries added to Abu Dhabi Green List

Nine new countries have been added to Abu Dhabi’s Green List of countries that are not required to quarantine upon entry into Abu Dhabi,

The Uk, Cuba, Japan, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, Taiwan (ROC), Tajikistan, Uzbekistan have all joined the list, and no countries from the previous update have been removed.

Brexit

This is of course great news for visitors wanting to travel from the UK, but because the UAE remains on the British government’s Red List — those returning to the British isles from any port of the UAE will have a mandatory 10 day quarantine, and are required to take a PCR test on days two and eight.

You’ll have to quarantine in a hotel, the cost of which is GBP1,750, or Dhs8,892.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories as of April 22 is:

Australia

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Mauritius

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan (ROC)

Tajikistan

United Kingdom

Uzbekistan

What is the Abu Dhabi Green list ?

Passengers travelling from ‘Green List’ countries into Abu Dhabi only have to isolate for as long as it takes to receive a negative result from the PCR test administered on arrival into Abu Dhabi Airport. And thanks to the new on-site laboratory, that wait is often only a matter of 90 minutes or so.

Further PCR tests must also be taken on day four and day eight after arrival. There are slightly different rules for those vaccinated passengers with active exemptions.

The ‘Green List’ is updated every two weeks in line with international health developments. And making it on to the list requires destinations to satisfy a strict set of health and safety criteria.