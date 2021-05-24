Dig into a special four-course Mexican meal with free-flowing beverages…

We do love it when two of our favourite venues come together for a big collaboration, and soon it will be done in the form of a one-off Thursday night brunch, with food from fun Mexican eatery Maiz Tacos and friendly-neighbourhood gastropub, Reform.

On Thursday, June 3, Maiz Tacos will be taco-ing over and cooking up a storm at Reform Social & Grill. It will take place from 8pm in Reform’s ‘summer garden’ tent, with three hours of unlimited drinks for you to sip on.

There will be a four-course menu of specially-curated Maiz Tacos Mexican classics. Tuck into a selection of corn chips and guacamole and elotes, a Mexican corn, cooked on the grill and covered in a special Maiz Tacos sauce and crunch.

Of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tacos and quesadillas. Enjoy the Polo Loco (chicken) and La Tierra (vegetarian) tacos, followed by sweet potato quesadillas and finally to finish on a sweet note, there’s the classic churros and dip.

There are two packages available for the exciting one-off brunch. For free-flowing soft drinks its Dhs325 and Dhs375 for the free-flowing house beverages package, inclusive of house wine, beer and Mexican cocktails.

In case you’re not familiar with JLT’s popular Maiz Tacos, which What’s On included in its popular ‘Scoot for your Supper’ feature back in March, 2021 it’s well known on the Mexican eatery scene for its authentic street food-style dishes.

Reform Social Bar & Grill is of course, one of Dubai’s long-standing and unwaveringly popular gastropubs. Boasting a huge beer garden which overlooks The Lakes and a menu of classic British pub dishes, it’s a great venue for every day of the week.

‘Mi Casa Es Tu Casa’ by Maiz Tacos, takes place at Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Thursday, June 3, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs325 soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 454 263. @reformdubai @maiztacos

Images: Provided