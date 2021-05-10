There are changes to public transport timings to take note of too…

Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that there will be free parking in Dubai over the Eid Al Fitr holidays. The free parking in Dubai is valid from Ramadan 29 (Tuesday May 11) to Shawal 3, and does not apply to multi-storey parking.

Parking fees will resume on Shawal 4, which is likely to fall on Saturday May 15 or Sunday May 16.

RTA has also announced revised timings for public buses, metro, tram and marine transport timetables. Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from May 11 to Shawal 3, with services resuming on Shawal 4.

Public holidays in Dubai usually mean a change in public transport timings and this public holiday is no different, so here they are:

Metro

The Red Line will run from 5am to 1am on Wednesday May 12, Thursday May 13 and between 10am and 1am Friday May 14. On Saturday May 16 the Red Line will run between 5am and midnight. The Green Line will operate from 5.3oam to 1am on Wednesday May 12, Thursday May 13 and between 10am and 1am Friday May 14. On Saturday May 16 the Red Line will run between 5.30am and midnight.

Tram

The Dubai Tram is scheduled from 6am to 1am on Wednesday May 12 and Thursday May 13, 9am to 1am on Friday May 14 and 6am to 1am on Saturday May 15.

Bus

Dubai’s main bus stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 4.30am to 00:30am (past midnight), with the Al Ghubaiba Station in service from 4.15am to 1am. Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will start from 4.30am to 11pm. Route C01, however, will be operating around-the-clock.

Al Qusais Station will run bus service from 4.30am to 00.04am (past midnight). Al Quoz Industrial Station will be in operation from 5.05am to 11.30pm and Jebel Ali Station will operate from 4.58am and continue up to 12.15am (past midnight).

rta.ae

Image: Unsplash