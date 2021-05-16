Go back to being a kid again…

Ladies’ nights are synonymous with Dubai. A night where the girls can get together to enjoy amazing deals on food, drinks and activities. Leave those cocktails to the bar for one night and book yourself in for an evening of non-stop fun at Laguna Waterpark.

The popular La Mer waterpark is bringing back its popular ladies’ night from Thursday, May 20. It will run on May 20 and May 27 and every other week thereafter throughout June. Ladies, you’ll have exclusive access to the entire waterpark.

From 6pm to 12am you can explore the park at night. The park boasts hours of fun, with four zones named Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash. There’s a FlowRider experience, slide tower and rides like the Constrictor, Free Fall and Mad Racer, as well as a lazy river for those who want to keep it more chilled.

Ladies’ night tickets are priced at Dhs125 which will get you access to the beachfront waterpark and all its rides. There are plenty of spots to stop at when you’d like a bite to eat, with food and drinks available at an additional purchase.

If you’ve got little ones, they can come along for the fun, with children under the age of two welcomed for free and children over the age of two can get access for Dhs125 (boys up to aged 9 are welcome). For toddlers, the Splash Pad is the perfect multi-sensory experience with splash pools, squirting water and rain.

For the middle ones, AquaPlay is sure to keep their rapt attention, with mini waterslides and a giant soaker bucket. Adults, if you’re not feeling too adventurous, you can just top up your tan from one of the many sunbeds.

Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, Tues to Sun 10am to 6pm, closed Mondays, ladies’ nights open 6pm to 12am. Tel: 800 7699. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided