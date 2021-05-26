The Flying DAF squash academy is a new elite-level facility now offering court hire, group classes, private lessons and more, taught by former professional squash player…

An all-new high-performance squash academy has officially launched in Dubai. Based out of Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, The Flying DAF squash academy has five courts adjoining one of Dubai’s most luxurious beachfronts, including at the J Club at Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Court hire is available for all ages, levels and experiences, with those keen to ramp up their ability able to tap into the expertise of five full-time coaches and a variety of squash-based fitness and technical sessions in groups or one-to-one.

Youngsters aged five and above able to participate and founder, retired-pro Kanzy El Dafrawy, a USA national champ and former Women’s world #22, has put grassroots development through school programmes right at the heart of the academy’s mission statement.

“The Flying DAF Squash Academy’s approach to training is fully-customisable to our players, whatever their level. Squash is a sport for all and our holistic approach to high-energy sessions is designed to support player development regardless of ability; we are catering for talents eyeing Professional titles, seasoned amateurs and straight-forward hobbyists,” said El Dafrawy, who serves as Head Coach.

So where did the academy name come from? Renowned for her athleticism and elevation, it was El Dafrawy’s ability to leap from each corner of the court that earned her the nickname ‘The Flying Daf’. Having achieved nine Professional Squash Association titles, and already having a wealth of global coaching experience under her belt, Kanzy is eager to give back and showcase her expertise within the UAE.

“We want to provide an avenue into elite education and training abroad, while building a domestic squash community which creates local, regional and international champions over time,” added the 27 year old.

In addition to the coaching classes and membership access, The Flying DAF will play host to monthly tournaments for all levels with a tonne of prizes up for grabs.

The academy is open seven days a week with the opening times from 8am to 10pm.

For more information, including prices and bookings visit flyingdaf.com/ or follow on Instagram @theflyingdaf/