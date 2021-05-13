Sponsored: Save some dirhams and pick from over 750 products to add to cart…

If you need to replenish the stock in your cellar, why not do it from the comfort of your couch and order online via Legal Home Delivery to enjoy great discounts on a large selection of products.

The website, LegalHomeDelivery.com launched last year and is the only legal way to have alcohol delivered to your door in Dubai. Supported by both African + Eastern and MMI, who came together to provide a safe, convenient and quality shopping solution for customers.

So if you’re keen on saving some dirhams, head on over to the website before 11.59am on Sunday May 16 to stock up and take advantage of this amazing offer.

All of the 750 products available on the website will be discounted, so do set aside some time to allow yourself to browse a great range of the world’s most popular bubbles, grape, spirits and hops.

The website has also launched ‘Bargain Bottles’ which offer customers up to 70 per cent off on a range of regularly updated grape and spirits (from boutique to popular brands). For some of the world’s favourite brands, head to the Everyday Deals section where you can enjoy more discounts, up to 65 per cent off.

If you place your orders before noon, you will receive your delivery the next day. If you have plans, don’t worry – you can pick a day and time that works for you. The minimum spend is only Dhs150 and there is a Dhs25 delivery fee but, if your order is above Dhs750 it’s free.

Remember, that residents will still need to have a valid liquor license to order online, and tourists will need to present their original passport.

Order online at legalhomedelivery.com or for more information, call 04 304 0111.

Image: Legal Home Delivery