You know the drill…

It’s Sunday again and with a new week comes new possibilities, new places to discover and new things to do in Dubai. Here are six of our top picks.

Sunday May 2

1. Celebrate Orthodox Easter at a stunning Greek restaurant

Orthodox Easter falls on Sunday May 2 and gorgeous Greek restaurant Gaia is putting on a spread. Special dishes include yuvarlakia, a traditional meatball soup, after starters of crisp Greek salads and fava, plus taramasalata and melitzanosalata. After, diners will be given tsoureki – a sweet, soft and fluffy Easter bread flavoured with mastiha and mahlep.

Gaia, Podium Level, Gate Village 4, DIFC, Sunday May 3, 12pm to 2pm. Tel: (0)4 241 4242. gaia-dubai.com

Monday May 3

2. Check out a new business lunch

For those who work in d3, Akiba Dori has a brand new business lunch which offers three courses for Dhs89. You’ll get a burrata salad with a portion of spiced homemade fries, and your choice of Akiba Dori’s Neapolitan pizza, now solo-sized, alongside a soft beverage. The deal runs Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 3pm.

Akiba Dori, Building 8, Dubai Design District (D3), Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs89. Tel: (0)4 770 7949. akibadori.com

3. Enjoy a game of bowling for less

This Ramadan, Brass Monkey is offering players the opportunity to enjoy a game of bowling for half price. As a special offer, residents can join between Sunday and Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm, when bowling will be reduced to Dhs32.50 per person, per game.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters, Ramadan: Sunday to Tuesday, 4pm to 8pm, Dhs32.50. Tel: (0)4 582 7277. brassmonkeysocial.com

Tuesday May 4

4. Spend the day relaxing at the pool

The idyllic Neptune Pool, which you’ll find at Caesars Palace Dubai on Bluewaters Island has a new deal running throughout the week. Bag a spot overlooking the pool and the ocean and absorb all of that sunshine. On weekdays it’s Dhs280, with Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages. On weekends, access is priced at Dhs380 with Dhs200 redeemable on food and beverages.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, 10am to 7pm, from Dhs280. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. caesars.com

5. Shop at a huge night market

During Ramadan, Dragon Mart is honouring the holy month and giving you another reason (or excuse) to visit with an outdoor Ramadan night market. The market will be open during Ramadan until May 14 from 7pm. Visitors can find it at Dragon Mart 1. The Ramadan night market closes at 2am, so head on here with the family after Iftar. However, if you need to refuel, there will be kiosks selling Arabic sweets and confectionary, bubble tea, gelato, Nutella crepes and more.

Dragon Mart, International City, Al Awir Road, Dubai. 7pm to 2am (the following day) until May 14. Tel: (0)4 390 9999. @dragonmart

Wednesday May 5

6. Tuck into unlimited tacos

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Señor Pico is offering unlimited tacos, chorizo empanadas, fajitas and steak to guests for one day only. You’ll also get three hours of mocktails included for the total price of Dhs199.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, May 5, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 568 2502. senorpico.com/thepalm