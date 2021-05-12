Sponsored: Not your average business lunch deal…

Bright and beautiful beachside restaurant Torno Subito is now open for lunch every single day. The colourful spot plays on the retro nostalgia of 1950s Italy, and acts as a playground for foodies to sample real wholesome ingredients in fresh, original dishes.

Break away from boring business lunches with Torno Subito’s Pausa Pranzo, a mid-week mini vacation. Every Sunday to Thursday, between 12.30pm and 3pm, guests can choose between a three course set menu, or a la carte.

The set menu includes a starter, a main, pasta or pizza dish and a dessert for just Dhs169. It features dishes such as burrata, baccala and tartare, as well as the famous cacio & pepe, a cheesy quattro formaggi pizza, or even a succulent Wagyu steak.

Finally you can choose between a cocco bello, 3 cioccolati and limoncello baba to round off the meal on a sweet note. The concept is ideal for foodies, and give you the opportunity to indulge in real Italian cuisine on your lunch break.

Pausa Pranzo allows guests to relax and take the hard work out of choosing what to eat, or if you’re a stickler for your plate, the a la carte menu is also available. There’s no restrictions on your experience, you can enjoy a leisurely time with all the best food in front of you.

If you can’t make it down for lunch, Torno Subito is also open daily for dinner. Serving up classic Italian dishes until 11.30 at night, the fun-loving restaurant offers indoor and terrace seating until summertime.

Book yourself a spot in the restaurant for lunch or dinner, by calling (0)4 245 5800 or emailing tornosubitodubai@whotels.com.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs, 12.30pm to 11.30pm, Friday 12.30pm to 11:30pm, Saturday 12.30pm to 5pm & 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai