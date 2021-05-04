fbpx
UAE authorities announce Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for 2021

Aarti Saundalkar
Written by:
Aarti Saundalkar
5 hours ago

The announcement was made on the FAHR authority’s official Twitter account…

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and is a time for celebration across the world. It is marked with a few days off and we’ve been eagerly waiting for the official announcement from the authority which has just been revealed.

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources – UAE (FAHR) on their official Twitter account.

The tweet reads that the Eid al-Fitr holiday for the public sector is from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3. This means that the public sector will enjoy a holiday from Tuesday, May 11 to Friday, May 14.

What about the private sector? The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the private sector as well will enjoy the same amount of holidays on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

So, what’s the next holiday after that?

After Eid Al Fitr holidays, the next long weekend will be for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, expected to fall between July 19 and 22. However these dates fall between Monday and Thursday, so we could have an extra-long six-day weekend on the cards.

Following that, there’s Hijri New Year which is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 10; October 21 will mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and then Commemoration Day and National Day on Wednesday, December 1, Thursday 2, and Friday 3 for the UAE’s fiftieth-anniversary celebrations.

* Please note, these dates are subject to change and confirmation by the respective UAE authorities

